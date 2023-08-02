Niger | White House: No indications of Russian involvement in the coup

A military force made up of members of the presidential guard seized power in the country from the pro-Western president last week.

United States has seen no signs that Russia was behind the Niger coup. According to the news agency Reuters, the spokesperson of the White House told about it John Kirby.

Kirby said he was grateful to the West African Economic Community From the Ecowas line Regarding Niger. Ecowas has demanded the resignation of the junta that seized power in Niger, as well as the president by Mohamed Bazoum immediate release and restoration to power. The soldiers who seized power have been holding the president captive since last Wednesday.

According to Kirby, the United States has not yet decided on possible support for Niger. The United States also does not intend to begin evacuations from Niger, because according to Kirby, the United States does not assess that there is a direct threat to its citizens or US targets.

There are about a thousand US soldiers in Niger, who helped Bazoumi’s forces in resisting Islamist uprisings. The troops have finished training Niger’s army in the country, but according to Kirby, the soldiers will not participate in evacuation operations in European countries.

Kirby also said the US has not made any decisions on whether to send troops to Niger to help with evacuations.

Earlier on Tuesday, the French Foreign Ministry said it would begin evacuating its citizens from Niger. According to the AFP news agency, the first of the three evacuation flights left Niger on Tuesday evening with 262 people on board.

The decision to move citizens out of the country follows the attack on the French embassy in Niamey and the closure of Niger’s airspace, the ministry said in a statement.

However, France does not intend to withdraw its troops from Niger. There are about 1,500 French soldiers in Niger.

Also According to Reuters, Spain announced on Tuesday that it will evacuate 70 of its citizens from Niger by air.

Italy has announced that it will offer a return flight to Italy for its citizens, reports the news agency Reuters. It has decided to offer Italian citizens in Niamey the opportunity to leave the city for Italy, announced the Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Germany urged its citizens to leave Niger.

According to the spokesperson of its foreign ministry, France has offered the Germans help to leave the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised “all German citizens in Niamey to accept the offer”.

General Abdourahmane Tchiani was declared the country’s new leader.