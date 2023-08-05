Niger, war ever closer. France knew about the coup but did nothing

The chiefs of staff of ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, have drawn up a plan for a possible military intervention in Niger, a plan that also provides for how and when to deploy troops if the coup plotters do not bring President Mohamed Bazoum back to government. This was announced by Abdelfattah Moussa, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, underlining however that the decision on any military measure rests with the presidents. “We want diplomatic efforts to succeed and give Niger’s coup plotters every opportunity to undo what they have done.”

After all, explains the Corriere della Sera, once the negotiating mission has failed, the possibilities of a regional military intervention, much feared in the West but also in Africa, are growing. And the two rival fronts are preparing for the worst. On the one hand, the coup junta met with the authorities of the regimes that support it — Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea; it canceled the military cooperation agreements with France, a decision rejected by Paris according to which “only the legitimate authorities of Niger” are entitled to review the agreements.

And while the putschists cancel the agreements with France, Bazoum launches an appeal: “Risk for all with the whole Sahel under Russian influence”. The very serious risk is that of war with, writes the Corriere della Sera, “two opposing African alignments, with the West observing at a distance, worried. The former French colonial power does not oppose an intervention by Ecowas, but is wary of direct action and does not even want to be suspected of being involved a few hours before the coup, French intelligence had advised the Elysee to send special forces to the Niamey palace, but a refusal followed, for fear of appearing colonialist”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

