Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta protest in Niamey for the country’s freedom and against foreign interference. © Sam Mednick/AP/dpa

The situation in Niger continues to deteriorate – the seven-day ultimatum from the West African community of states Ecowas will soon be over. Could there be a military action?

Abuja/Niamey – After a military coup in Niger, the situation remained tense overnight. According to the French broadcaster RFI, the military chiefs of the West African community of states Ecowas have drawn up a plan for a possible military intervention in response to the coup in Niger.

The recommendation contains “all the elements of a possible intervention, including the resources needed, but also how and when we will deploy the force,” Ecowas Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said at the end of a three-day meeting of the Military chiefs in Nigeria’s capital Abuja quoted. The Ecowas heads of state want to use the recommendation to decide how to proceed in Niger.

Military intervention not excluded

A few hours earlier, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu had, according to media reports, asked his country’s Senate for approval of military intervention in Niger. Tinubu, who also chairs the West African community of states Ecowas, had pleaded for “military rearmament and the use of personnel for military interventions” should the new rulers in Niger not get involved in negotiations, it said.

Ecowas gave the military rulers a seven-day ultimatum last Sunday and called on the new junta to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum. Otherwise, the international community will take measures that could also include violence, it said.

Ecowas has already set up military intervention troops several times in the past. In the 1990s, for example, they intervened in civil wars in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau. When the Ivory Coast was destabilized by a military coup in 2002, Ecowas put together an intervention force. However, military Ecowas operations have so far always been carried out at the invitation of the government concerned. A military operation in Niger would be the first operation decided by the international community against the will of a government – or in this case the new military rulers.

Constitution overruled

In Niger, officers of the Presidential Guard declared the democratically elected Bazoum ousted on July 26. The commander of the elite unit, General Abdourahamane Tiani, subsequently proclaimed himself the new ruler. Shortly after Tiani came to power, the putschists suspended the constitution and dissolved all constitutional institutions.

According to media reports, an Ecowas mediator mission had to leave Niger’s capital Niamey on Thursday without meeting Tiani.

The Federal Foreign Office assumed on Friday that all Germans who wanted to leave the country had the opportunity to leave the West African country. Accordingly, 60 citizens would have used the evacuation flights offered primarily by France. At the same time, those in power in Niger announced an end to military cooperation with the former colonial power France. This has stationed more than 1000 soldiers in Niger. The cooperation should end within a month, the junta said in a statement on national television. dpa