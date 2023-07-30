Niger | The West African economic community threatens the use of force if the junta does not relinquish power in Niger

Ecowas also demands the immediate release and return to power of Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoumi.

of West Africa the economic community Ecowas gives the junta that seized power in Niger a week to relinquish power and does not rule out the possibility of using force if the demand is not agreed to.

Ecowas also demands the president of Niger by Mohamed Bazoum immediate release and restoration to power. The soldiers who seized power have been holding the president captive since Wednesday.

In addition, Ecowas has announced that it will suspend, among other things, all commercial and financial activities between the other member countries of the community and Niger, and that it will freeze Niger’s assets in the central and commercial banks of the region. The assets of the military officials involved in the coup are also frozen, and they are also banned from traveling. According to the Ecowas statement, the same applies to family members and those civilians who participate in the administration or institutions established by the usurpers.

It is not clear how Ecowas would carry out its threat of using force. Last year, the community decided to establish a regional security force whose purpose would be to oppose jihadists and prevent military coups in advance, but details about the funding of the force, for example, have not been disclosed.

Ecowas, made up of fifteen countries, held its meeting in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. The community has the power to impose sanctions on Niger, which is one of the member countries and one of the poorest countries in the world. Niger often ranks last in the UN Human Development Index.

The African Union (AU), a cooperation organization of African countries, has previously condemned the coup and given two weeks to restore constitutional order in Niger.

of Niger former colonial master France and the EU have suspended financial support, development aid and security cooperation with Niger as a result of the coup. France has about 1,500 soldiers in Niger.

The United States has pledged its support to Bazoum and warned that keeping the president in prison would jeopardize years of successful cooperation and hundreds of millions of dollars in aid. The United States has about a thousand troops in Niger.

Thousands of protesters supporting the military junta, waving Nigerian and Russian flags, gathered on Sunday to show their support first outside the country’s parliament building. From there, they continued their journey to the French embassy, ​​where some shouted pro-Russian and anti-French slogans. Some tried to break into the embassy but were unsuccessful.

Some of the protesters continued on to the US Embassy.

France has condemned the protest against its embassy and warned that it will take countermeasures if the country’s citizens or interests are attacked. In addition, France has said it supports all regional efforts to restore order in Niger.