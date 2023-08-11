Niger | The West African Economic Community supports military intervention “as soon as possible”, says Ivory Coast’s president

Ecowas stated in its crisis meeting on Thursday that no means have been ruled out to restore democracy in Niger.

of West Africa In its meeting on the situation in Niger, the economic community Ecowas approved on Thursday a resolution to put emergency forces on standby, reports news agency Reuters.

President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara says, according to the news agency AFP, that Ecowas supports military intervention in Niger “as soon as possible” to remove the military junta from power.

According to Ouattara, the preparation of the mission still needs to be completed, but it has been decided to start the operation as soon as possible.

15 from West Africans The country’s Ecowas gathered on Thursday for a crisis meeting in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. While the community put troops on standby, it also stated that diplomacy is the primary way to end the crisis in Niger.

“We prioritize diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the basis of our approach,” said the president of Nigeria, who chaired the meeting Bola Tinubu.

The community stated that no options, such as the use of force, have been ruled out. Ecowas also imposed sanctions and travel restrictions on those who obstruct the ousted president by Mohamed Bazoum return to power in Niger.

According to Tinubu, who is the current chairman of Ecowas, the aim of the community is to help Niger return to a stable democracy.

Four a day before the meeting, the deadline given by Ecowas to Niger’s military junta, within which the country was required to return power to Bazoum, expired.

The junta seized power from Bazoumi two weeks ago, when his own guards imprisoned him in his palace. Secretary General of the UN António Guterres has said he is concerned about the well-being of Bazoum, who is still incarcerated.

The military junta refused to receive the Ecowas delegation on Tuesday. According to the junta, the economic community’s sanctions have caused so much anger and rebellion that the safety of the delegation could not be guaranteed.

The junta announced on Thursday that it had formed a government in Niger, led by the self-proclaimed prime minister Ali Mahaman’s Lamine Zeine.