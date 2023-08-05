Niger | The West African Economic Community is planning a military intervention in Niger

Ecowas will monitor the situation until Sunday.

of West Africa the economic community Ecowas plans a military intervention in Niger, reports the news agency Reuters.

The community’s military leaders have drawn up a plan that could be implemented if Niger’s military junta does not reverse its coup by Sunday.

Ecowas has taken a hard line on the coup, which is already the seventh of its kind in West and Central Africa since 2020. Earlier this week, Ecowas announced that military intervention in Niger would be the last option.

The economic community has already imposed trade and financial sanctions on the country.

A military coup in Niger took place last week.