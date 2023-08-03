Niger | The United States ordered a partial evacuation of its embassy in Niger

The United States advises all its citizens to avoid traveling to Niger.

United States ordered a partial evacuation of its embassy in Niger on Wednesday. The country is asking some of the workers and family members of the workers to leave Niamey, the capital of Niger.

The United States also instructs all its citizens to avoid traveling to Niger and those there to leave the country.

The United States has condemned the president by Mohamed Bazoum about the power of plunging. However, unlike many European countries, the United States has not ordered the evacuation of all its citizens from Niger, nor has it cut off all aid to Niger.