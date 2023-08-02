The leader of the coup in Niger trained by France and the United States

New details emerge on the figure of General Abdourahmane Tchiani, who proclaimed himself the new guide of Niger on national TV. As told by Corriere della Sera, “General Tchiani is described as a discreet, taciturn man, raised on bread and gun. A tough and pure soldier: trained as a boy in an academy in Thiès, Senegal, he has carried out several training missions abroad, in France, Morocco and the United Statesi — yet another soldier trained by the Americans who turns into a coup leader — before enlisting in the army in Niger and then being promoted, in 2011, to head of the presidential guard”.

With President Mohamed Bazoum ousted, Tchiani would share a special bond with former president Mahamadou Issoufou, in power from 2011 to 2021. “Bazoum was his heirloom and Tchiani his loyalist. It was Issoufou who wanted him as head of the Presidential Guard, allowing him to increase power and wealth. Once in office, Bazoum could have replaced him but he didn’t. Perhaps at Issoufou’s request , or perhaps because in debt of gratitude: Tchiani had managed to foil a coup shortly before he was sworn in as president”, writes the Corriere della Sera, which adds that there has never been a great feeling between the two, however, and indeed Tchiani would be was close to torpedoing. Maybe that’s why he took action.

Niger, 36 Italians repatriated with a special flight

Meanwhile, the special Air Force flight from Niamey landed at Ciampino airport at 5.11 am carrying 87 people, including 36 Italians, who decided to leave Niger after the coup d’état. Waiting for them was Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani who a few hours earlier had announced on Twitter the departure of the plane from the Nigerien capital.

The special flight arranged by the Government, an Air Force Boeing KC 767 transported compatriots who decided to leave Niger, but also foreign nationals, including: 21 Americans, 4 Bulgarians, 2 Austrians, 1 Nigerian, 1 English, 1 Hungarian and 1 Senegalese. In addition to some soldiers in the process of rotation. In all 87 people.

Satisfaction was expressed by the owner of the Farnesina. “Italy has made a great impression, also for the efficiency shown: we are satisfied with the return of the Italians” said the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani. “The Prime Minister – he added – followed minute by minute the evolution of the story. It was our duty to accompany our Italians, even those who remained in Niger.

Thanks – concludes the minister – to the crisis unit of the Farnesina, to our armed forces and to our embassy in Niger which remains open. We demonstrated efficiency and played a great team game”. A complex situation, that of the African country after the coup d’état, for which other countries are also hastening to bring their compatriots back. A few hours before the arrival of the In fact, the Italian plane at Ciampino was the turn of a French plane that landed in Paris with 262 people on board.France has scheduled another four planes for the repatriations.

