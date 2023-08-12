Niger | The Niger meeting of the military leaders of West African countries was postponed at the last minute

On Thursday, Ecowas made a decision to send emergency forces to Niger, but the details of the decision were still unclear at the time.

of West Africa the meeting of the countries’ military leaders on the Niger crisis has been postponed. The military leaders were scheduled to meet today, Saturday, in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

Local military sources told news agency AFP about the organization of the meeting on Friday. However, sources later said that the meeting has been postponed due to “technical reasons”.

According to the sources, the chiefs of staff of the member countries of the West African economic community Ecowas were supposed to negotiate a solution to the situation in Niger.

Ecowas decided on Thursday to send emergency forces to Niger. The purpose of the troops is to restore the president who was deposed by the military junta Mohamed Bazoum back to power.

However, the details of the possible deployment of troops and its effects on Niger remained unclear after the crisis meeting.

Ecowas said it hoped the restoration of democracy would be peaceful. Yesterday, however, the president of the Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara said Ecowas has given its approval for military intervention in Niger as soon as possible.

Military the intervention was intended to restore to power President Bazoum, who was ousted by the military junta at the end of July.

Bazoum’s condition has caused international concern. Among others, the European Union and the African Union expressed their concern about the matter on Friday.

“According to the latest information, Bazoum and his family have been left without food, electricity and medical care for several days,” said the EU foreign policy representative Josep Borrell.

According to the African Union, the president’s treatment is unacceptable.