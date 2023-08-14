Niger | The military junta accuses the president of treason

The military junta was previously said to be open to a diplomatic solution.

in Niger the military junta that seized power intends to install a president by Mohamed Bazoum charged with treason.

In a statement read on television, a representative of the military junta Amadou Abdramane alleged that Niger’s government was gathering evidence to indict the president and his “local and foreign accomplices” for treason and undermining the country’s internal and external security.

President Bazoum and his family have been confined to the presidential residence since the end of July, after a military force seized power in Niger.

Abdramane also criticized the sanctions imposed on Niger by the West African Economic Community Ecowas as “illegal, inhumane and humiliating” in his televised statement. According to the military junta, sanctions deprive people of medicine, food and electricity.

Yesterday, Sunday, it was reported that the military junta would be ready to consider a diplomatic solution to the situation with Ecowas. The general leading the junta Abdourahamane Tiani had said this in his meeting with Muslim leaders who visited Niamey, the capital of Niger.

Ecowas has decided to send a contingency force to Niger to restore the ousted president to power as soon as possible, but the community remains committed to seeking a diplomatic solution. The military leaders of the member states were supposed to meet on Saturday, but the meeting was postponed citing technical reasons.