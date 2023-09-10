Niger | The military junta accuses France of preparing a military intervention

France has about 1,500 soldiers in Niger, who are in the country on the basis of a previous agreement to fight against jihadists.

In West African The military junta that seized power in Niger accuses France of preparing a military intervention. According to the junta, France has sent its troops to several member states of the West African Economic Community Ecowas.

Shortly after the July coup, Ecowas threatened Niger with military intervention if the ousted president Mohamed Bazoumia will not be restored to power. So far, Ecowas has not followed through on its threat.

France has about 1,500 soldiers in Niger, who are in the country on the basis of a previous agreement to fight against jihadists. In early August, the leaders of Niger’s military junta announced that they would abandon several military agreements with France.

At the beginning of the week, a source from the French Ministry of Defense told the news agency AFP that the French armed forces are negotiating with the military junta about a possible partial withdrawal from Niger.

In early September, Niger’s junta chief of staff said he had met with the commander of France’s forces in the Sahel region to discuss a plan for France’s military withdrawal.