Niger’s military council said in a statement broadcast on state television that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS): “will hold an extraordinary meeting Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria, with the aim of approving a plan of aggression against Niger by carrying out an imminent military intervention in the capital, Niamey, in cooperation with non-Nigerian African countries.” members of the organization and some western countries.
The statement added: “We warn ECOWAS and its allies that any military intervention will push us to defend our homeland. Any military intervention in Niamey will make us compelled to defend ourselves to the last breath.”
Niger loses aid and Western countries condemn the coup
- The European Union and France decided to stop financial support for Niger, and the United States threatened to do the same after military leaders announced last week the overthrow of elected President Mohamed Bazoum.
- Niger is one of the world’s poorest countries, receiving official development assistance worth about $2 billion annually, according to the World Bank.
- It is also a major security partner for some Western countries such as France and the United States, which use it as a base for their efforts to contain militant violence in the Sahel region of West and Central Africa.
- Foreign countries allied with Niger have so far refused to recognize the new military government led by General Abderrahmane Tiane, a former commander of the presidential guard who was proclaimed head of state by military leaders on Friday.
- There has been no comment from Bazoum since dawn on Thursday when he was detained inside the presidential palace, but the European Union, France and others say they still recognize him as a legitimate president.
- “In addition to the immediate cessation of budget support, all cooperation measures in the field of security have been suspended indefinitely and with immediate effect,” Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said in a statement.
- The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement today, Saturday, that Paris had suspended all its development aid to Niger and the budget support it provided with immediate effect.
- The French government has called for the return of “constitutional order” in Niger under the leadership of elected President Bazoum.
- French aid to Niger amounted to about 120 million euros ($130 million) in 2022, and was expected to increase slightly this year.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “It’s clear that the very large amount of aid that we’re providing to people in Niger is at risk.”
- The United States has two military bases in Niger that house about 1,100 soldiers, and it also provides hundreds of millions of dollars in security and development assistance.
- According to the EU website, the bloc has allocated 503 million euros ($554 million) of its budget to improve governance, education and sustainable growth in Niger over the period from 2021 to 2024.
- The European Union, through the European Peace Facility, has agreed to give around 70 million euros to support the armed forces in Niger since July last year, of which 4.7 million euros worth of weapons was approved on June 8th.
- The United Nations said that the coup did not affect the humanitarian aid shipments it sends to Niger.
#Niger. #Military #Council #attacks #ECOWAS #warns #interfere
Leave a Reply