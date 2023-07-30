Niger’s military council said in a statement broadcast on state television that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS): “will hold an extraordinary meeting Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria, with the aim of approving a plan of aggression against Niger by carrying out an imminent military intervention in the capital, Niamey, in cooperation with non-Nigerian African countries.” members of the organization and some western countries.

The statement added: “We warn ECOWAS and its allies that any military intervention will push us to defend our homeland. Any military intervention in Niamey will make us compelled to defend ourselves to the last breath.”

Niger loses aid and Western countries condemn the coup