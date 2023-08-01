The Niger Party for Democracy and Socialism said that the junta forces arrested many people, including the minister of mining in the overthrown government, the head of the ruling party and oil minister Sani Mohamed, who is the son of former president Mohamed Issoufou..

Meanwhile, a US official said that the coup in Niger had not fully succeeded, adding that there was still a chance to restore President Mohamed Bazoum to office. Similar comments were made from France and Germany.

The European Union and France suspended financial aid, while the United States threatened to do so.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The EU and Niger share strong relations, forged over decades. The unacceptable attack on the democratically elected government puts these relations at risk.”“.

After days of unrest, the International Monetary Fund said it was watching developments in Niger closely. But the fund has yet to take any action in response to the coup. He added that he had not yet disbursed to Niger a loan of $131.5 million that he approved on July 5..

Meanwhile, sources said the regional central bank canceled plans for Niger to issue bonds worth 30 billion CFA francs ($51 million) following sanctions. The bond was due to be issued on Monday in West Africa’s regional debt market.