In a statement read on national television, Colonel Major Amadou Abd al-Rahman, a member of the military council that carried out the coup against Bazoum, said, “The Nigerien government has so far collected evidence to prosecute the ousted president and his local and foreign partners before the competent national and international bodies on charges of high treason and undermining Niger’s internal and external security.” “.

The ruling military regime in Niger also denounced the ECOWAS sanctions as “illegal, inhuman and degrading”.

Amadou Abderrahmana said the people of Niger are “severely affected by the illegal, inhuman and degrading sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, which amount to depriving the country of even medicine, food and electricity supply”.