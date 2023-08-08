Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Niger | The junta refused to receive the delegation from West African countries

August 8, 2023
Niger | The junta refused to receive the delegation from West African countries

According to the junta, the reason is concern for the safety of the delegation.

in Niger the military junta that seized power refuses to receive a delegation from the Economic Community of West African Countries (Ecowas). According to the junta, the reason is concern for the safety of the delegation.

Ecowas was scheduled to send a delegation to Niamey, the capital of Niger, today, Tuesday. Ecowas will hold a crisis meeting over the Niger coup on Thursday in Nigeria.

An ultimatum issued by Ecowas by the elected president of Niger by Mohamed Bazoum for returning to power expired already on Sunday.

