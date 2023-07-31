Chaos in Niger, the Italian mission in the Sahel is also faltering after yet another coup d’état

Very high tension in Niger where pro-coup protesters tried to enter the French embassy in Niamey yesterday: they failed but nevertheless tore down the plaque installed on the legation door, trampled it and replaced it with Russian and Nigerien flags, shouting “Long live Putin” and “Long live Russia”, “Down with France”. The rioters, about a hundred people, came from the coup demonstration organized in the square in front of the National Assembly, where Russian flags were waving and slogans were chanted against France and the Barkhane military force deployed from Paris in the African country.

Around noon, someone began urging people to go to the French embassy and hundreds moved near the diplomatic headquarters, located in the historic center of Niamey and opposite the US embassy. The demonstrators tried to enter the structure, but the police line set up prevented them. Some of them, however, managed to overcome the barriers and tore down the plaque installed on the door. At that point the agents managed to disperse the demonstrators with tear gas, who moved away in small groups in the streets of the neighborhood (the embassy district due to the high presence of diplomatic offices).

Immediately afterwards, from Paris, the French government warned that in the event of attacks against French citizens, soldiers, diplomats or companies in Niger, Paris “will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests” and will respond “immediately and without hesitation”. And Spain has also reacted by announcing that it will suspend bilateral development cooperation until order is restored.

Meanwhile the member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have decided to block all commercial and financial transactions with Niger: this is what was decided by the emergency summit of the regional association, convened in relation to the current situation. The leaders of 15 African countries have given the military junta in Niger a week to hand over power or risk the possible use of force, and have issued a series of financial sanctions on the coup plotters. Indeed, the bloc has ensured that it will take “all measures” to restore the constitutional order, including the “use of force”.

It is not clear how Ecowas can use force: last year, the organization agreed to create a regional security force to intervene against jihadists and prevent military coups, but details about the type of forces and their funding were unclear. The organization also announced “the termination of all financial assistance to Niger and the freezing of assets” of the coup plotters. Now there is hope for the success of a Chadian mediation initiative. The transitional president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno arrived in Niamey to “see what can lead to the solution of the crisis”. Niger is one of the poorest nations in the world, often ranking last on the United Nations Human Development Index. After Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger, hitherto allied with Western countries, becomes the third country in the Sahel, an area mined by terrorist attacks by groups linked to the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, to experience a coup in just three years . And the chaos presents an opportunity for Moscow in a country that is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium.

