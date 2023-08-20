Niger | The Ecowas delegation met the ousted president

According to the source, Bazoum was “cheerful” on Saturday, but it still does not have electricity, for example.

of West Africa a delegation from the economic community Ecowas has met the ousted president of Niger by Mohamed Bazoum, said news agency AFP based on its source. Later, the spokesperson of the Nigerian president also announced the matter, according to Reuters.

HS said on Thursday, that Bazoum has been under house arrest at the president’s official residence for the fourth week already. The president and his family members have lived mainly on rice and pasta, as electricity, food or the gas needed for cooking have not been available much.

An Ecowas delegation arrived in Niger on Saturday to hold talks with representatives of the military junta that seized power in late July. On Monday, the junta announced that going to blame Bazoum for treason.