Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, voted on Sunday to designate Mahamadou Issoufou’s successor. Officially, the vote is not likely to be called into question by the international community, France in the lead, anxious to confirm the announced victory of Mohamed Bazoum, designated dolphin of Issoufou. Just the vote was it bereaved by the assassination of some members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Céni), killed in the attack of their vehicle or by the explosion of a mine in the region of Tillabéri (west), near Mali. Ambushes attributed to Boko Haram and to the various jihadist factions, like the African ersatz “Islamic State”, which is rampant in the region. But, to understand the descent into security hell of Niger and the entire Sahelian zone, which today is adorned with the flag of a Salafist Islam imported from the Arabian Peninsula, we must go back to the country’s independence in 1958.

Crucial for France

Landlocked and punctuated by immense desert areas, Niger had only one main currency of exchange on the international market: its considerable reserves of uranium, an essential mineral for a civil and military industry then booming, nuclear power. . For France, the country is of crucial strategic importance. Paris needing Nigerien mines to run its power plants and manufacture the atomic warheads necessary for its rank as a great power sitting on the United Nations Security Council.

Thanks to the fuel extracted in the Sahel, and in accordance with the plan defined by French Prime Minister Pierre Messmer in 1974, Niger becomes the cornerstone of France’s policy of energy independence, which involves the low cost of uranium on international markets, while the volatility of the price of hydrocarbons, primarily oil, provokes a genuine geopolitical earthquake. It’s the end of cheap black gold, and capitalist economies are discovering their vulnerability to the precious liquid that flows through the veins of the global economy.

The emerging countries, led by India and China, are developing their own nuclear infrastructure with a frantic appetite, barely cooled by the industrial disaster of Chernobyl, in Ukraine, in 1986, while waiting for that of Fukushima, in Japan in 2011. France, which benefited from preferential tariffs for uranium extracted from mines in Niger, sees the government of Niamey renegotiating its contracts. International demand is exploding, and the Tuareg populations of the north, where the immense deposits of Arlit or Imouraren are located, raise the issue of arms to demand the share of a rent fully captured by the central government.

We are in the middle of the 2000s, and global geopolitics changed with the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The Tuareg armed groups, which swarm in the north of Niger and sporadically kidnap soldiers of the regular army as employees of the French group Areva, remain largely under the control of Colonel Gaddafi in Libya, before his fall in 2011 does not precipitate them definitively in the arms of the petromonarchies of the Gulf. As the smuggling routes in the Sahel begin to be flooded with cocaine from South America, which enters the African continent through Guinea-Bissau, a failed state whose geographic location – a constellation of small islands in its coastline – favors the discretion of deliveries of white powder.

Despite the French military presence, guaranteed by Operation “Serval” in 2013 (which became “Barkhane” in 2015), and that of the United States, via the main drone base located in the Sahel, Niger has seen a part of its state apparatus contaminated by a great banditry repainted in the colors of jihad. From a few dozen kilos seized at the end of the 1980s, the cocaine or heroin intercepted in Niger breaks records every year, as evidenced by a single seizure made on the night of March 9 to 10, 2019. In addition to the 800 kilos cocaine concealed in a truck registered in Senegal, the Bissau-Guinean police arrest four suspects, including Mohamed Sidy Ahmed, who enjoys the title of special advisor to the President of the National Assembly of Niger.

Sahel destabilization

“The drug was intended for Gao”, one of the main metropolises of northern Mali liberated by the French army in 2013, then commented the Deputy Director of the Judicial Police of Guinea-Bissau, offering further demonstration that one of the main causes of the destabilization of the Sahel, namely the explosion of drug trafficking was hardly hampered by French military intervention. The expected winner of the presidential election Mohamed Bazoum, former Minister of the Interior, unsurprisingly made security and the fight against new drug routes the cornerstone of his future mandate, along with education and demography, in a country where the explosion of births will cause the most dizzying population increase on the African continent. A challenge all the more crucial as part of the drug, including the very accessible Tramadol (around 2 euros per tablet), is now flooding the local market.