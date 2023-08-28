The demonstrators gathered near the French military base in the capital, Niamey, where some of them waved the flags of Niger and Russia, while others carried banners calling for the departure of the French forces.

1,500 French soldiers are still stationed in Niger, where they were helping ousted President Mohamed Bazoum fight against jihadists before army officers overthrew him in a July 26 coup led by General Abderrahmane Tiane.

Sunday’s demonstration started from a roundabout near Niamey airport, next to the Nigerien air base where the French force is stationed, at the invitation of organizations supporting the country’s new rulers.

“We do not want the French army in Niger,” said one of the demonstrators, Abu Konchi, adding, “Let the French leave.”

“The French say that Niger is a poor country, but when we ask them to go home, they refuse,” said restaurant owner Adama Assane.

Niger’s foreign ministry announced on Friday that the French ambassador, Sylvain Etty, had 48 hours to leave the country, saying he had refused to meet with the new rulers and citing the French government’s actions as “contrary to Niger’s interests”.

Paris rejected the request and said that “the putschists do not have the authority to submit this request,” stressing that the Bazoum government that they overthrew remains the legitimate authority.

Also Saturday, about 20,000 people gathered at the Senyi Konchi stadium to support the country’s new military rulers and call for the departure of the French soldiers.