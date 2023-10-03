Niger | Ten soldiers killed in suspected jihadist attack in Niger

According to Niger’s Ministry of Defense, more than a hundred jihadists would have attacked soldiers in the western part of the country near the Mali border.

of West Africa In Niger, at least 29 soldiers have died in a suspected jihadist attack, the country’s defense ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, more than a hundred jihadists would have attacked soldiers in the western part of the country near the Mali border.

The ministry also claims dozens of attackers were killed in the clash.

of the Sahel the jihadist rebellion in the region has been going on for years.

The violence has led to several military coups in the region, the most recent of which is the July coup in Niger.