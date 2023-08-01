Politico: Niger coup will prevent EU from imposing new sanctions against Russia

The ban on the supply of uranium to France by the military junta that seized power in Niger raises concerns for the energy security not only of this country, but of the entire European Union (EU). About it informs Politico.

In addition, according to the interlocutors of the publication, the events in Niger will seriously affect the ability of Brussels to impose new sanctions against Moscow. If the European Union managed to significantly reduce the supply of Russian coal, gas and oil, then the situation with nuclear energy this is the case more difficult: the introduction of restrictions in this sector is met with serious resistance from a number of European countries, and Russian exports of nuclear fuel and technologies in 2022, on the contrary, have grown in monetary terms – up to $ 1 billion.

Uranium — and nuclear power in general — is not yet subject to sanctions. If the situation in Niger deteriorates, this will certainly complicate the adoption of sanctions on Russian uranium in the short term. Phuc Vinh NguyenJacques Delors Institute expert

Niger president overthrown by his own guard

On July 26, the Niger Presidential Guard announced the arrest of the head of state, Mohamed Bazum, who has been in power since 2001, and the closure of the borders. At first, the presidential office claimed that the actions of the rebels were not supported by other Niger military, but the very next day, the leadership of the Niger Armed Forces supported the coup.

In his first video message on July 28, the head of the rebels, the commander of the presidential guard, General Abdurahman Chiani, explained his actions by fighting corruption and embezzlement of budget funds, and also called on neighboring states not to interfere in events in Niger. On the same day, the military commander was declared the new head of state. The constitution was suspended, and the activities of any political parties were banned.

Demonstrators chanted “France, go away” and “Long live Russia, long live Putin”

The coup was accompanied by riots: on July 30, thousands of protesters who supported the rebels gathered outside the French embassy in Niger’s capital, Niamey. They tore down the sign from the building of the French diplomatic mission, hanging instead the flags of Russia and Niger. Then the protesters, according to media reports, made an attempt to break into the embassy, ​​after which they set fire to the front door.

Photo: Souleymane Ag Anara / Reuters

Most countries of the world, including Russia, condemned the putschists. France and Italy have already begun to evacuate their citizens from Niger, while other countries are considering such a step. The European Union has announced the suspension of financial assistance and cooperation with Niger. And the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS), which includes states neighboring Niger, imposed sanctions against the junta.

The military seized power banned the supply of uranium to France

Not only the protesters who supported the coup, but the military themselves act from anti-French positions – until 1960, Niger was a colony of France. One of the first decisions of the junta, in addition to suspending the constitution, was to stop the export of gold and uranium to France. On August 1, the military council announced the cessation of gold supplies to the United States as well.

Niger is the seventh largest producer of uranium in the world and the second largest in Africa (after Namibia), and on its territory located deposits of the highest grade uranium ores on the entire continent. In 2022, Niger accounted for almost five percent of the world’s uranium production (much less than Kazakhstan with 43 percent), but supplies from this West African state covered about 15 percent of the needs of France and about a fifth of the entire European Union.

Soldiers address the nation after the arrest of Niger President Mohamed Bazum Photo: ORTN / Reuters

Nearly 75 percent of all electricity in France provide nuclear power plants (NPPs), and the cessation of supplies from Niger – a key source of raw materials for nuclear fuel – has raised serious concerns for the country’s energy security. Therefore, it is not surprising that France reacted rather harshly to the events in the former colony, promising to defend its citizens and state interests in Niger “in an immediate and uncompromising manner”.

The only legitimate authority in Niger is President Mohamed Bazum and democratically elected institutions. Our priority is to protect our citizens and our interests See also To an algorithm, every slum looks different French Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The French company continued to mine uranium contrary to the order of the junta

For almost half a century in Niger works French Orano, whose subsidiaries, together with the local government, have been developing three fields. At the moment, production is carried out at only one Niger field, located near the city of Arlit in the central part of the country. In 2022, 2020 tons of uranium were produced at Arlit.

Orano reported that, despite the unstable situation in Niger, uranium mining in Arlit continues, some employees work remotely from Niamey, and some at the mine. At the same time, the lion’s share of workers – 99 percent – are citizens of Niger, while the few French are now in the country even less than usual, due to the summer holidays. The field is still guarded by 300 Nigerian soldiers, and the company has set up a special crisis team to monitor the situation in the West African country.

Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Another Orano-owned mine in the city of Akokan closed in 2021 due to depleted reserves, and its project to develop the Imuraren mine, located 80 kilometers from Arlit, was put on hold in 2015 due to falling uranium prices due to the disaster at Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan.

200 thousand tons uranium reserves are the Imuraren deposit in Niger

In March 2023, it became known that Orano plans to resume mining at Imuraren, although she decided to use the method of underground borehole leaching instead of the traditional method – that is, the dissolution of uranium with the help of chemical reagents, followed by pumping to the surface. The further fate of the project is now in question.

Coup d’état in Niger could prevent EU from imposing new sanctions against Russia

French authorities convincedthat in the short term, the events in Niger will not affect the energy sector in any way: the existing reserves of uranium will last for another two years, and its supplies are so diversified that the country does not depend on any specific producers of raw materials or deposits. “The situation in Niger does not pose any risk to the security of natural uranium supplies to France,” said an official from the French Ministry of Energy.

At the same time, in recent months, European capitals, including Paris, have already tried to abandon raw materials from Russia. The cessation of uranium exports from Niger will significantly complicate not only the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian energy sector, but also a further reduction in purchases of Russian raw materials.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

In 2022, the three main suppliers of uranium to the EU were Kazakhstan, Niger and Canada – on their share had to 74.19 percent of all exports of these raw materials, while back in 2021 Russia was in third place. Against the backdrop of the putsch in Niger, uranium prices are already insignificant jumped. According to experts, they will only continue to grow.

The rebels accused France of preparing an intervention

On July 31, one of the organizers of the coup, Colonel of the Niger Air Force Amadou Abdraman said that France was allegedly preparing a military operation to free the arrested president. According to him, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Niger, Asoum Masoud allegedly even signed a document allowing the French military to strike at the presidential residence, where Bazum is being held. The junta threatened that any attempt to rescue the ousted president from arrest would result in “bloodshed and chaos.”

Photo: Souleymane Ag Anara / Reuters

A French military contingent armed with fighter jets, attack drones and helicopters is indeed stationed at the air base in Niamey. However, the French Foreign Ministry denied all accusations of planning an intervention, and the head of the department, Catherine Colonna, stressed that she still considers Bazum’s return to power possible.

1500 French military permanently stationed in Niger

At the same time, Niger’s neighbors made an open threat to use force. On July 31, the ECOWAS subregional organization issued an ultimatum to the Niger junta: if they do not restore the deposed president to power within the next week, then the participating countries themselves will take all necessary steps to restore the constitutional order in Niger, including by armed means. Burkina Faso and Mali, which have also seen military coups in recent years, have said they will regard the intervention in Niger as a declaration of war.