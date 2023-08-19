Le Monde: Niger confirms France’s permission to intervene

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Affairs for Nigerians Abroad Asumi Masudu, Acting Prime Minister of the Republic in the government formed by the President of Niger Mohamed Bazum, signed a document that officially allows France to enter the military contingent into the territory of the Republic after the coup. About this to Le Monde journalists told surrounded by the head of state.

The interlocutor of the publication stressed that when Bazum’s associates realized that a coup was taking place in the country, Acting Prime Minister Masudu turned to Paris, who demanded permission in writing. It is noted that later this permission was transferred to France.

The publication indicates that on July 27 at 4:00 (06:00 Moscow time) French units arrived at the headquarters of the National Guard. According to the source, the head of state himself spoke out against the operation, believing that it would be possible to agree with the putschists in the process of negotiations. After that, France also took a low profile, as part of the Niger military took the side of the rebels.

