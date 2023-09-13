The military junta said in a statement broadcast on state television that Benin “allowed the deployment of soldiers, mercenaries and war materials,” in the context of a possible intervention by ECOWAS.

“As a result, the new Niger authorities decided to abandon the military cooperation agreement with Benin,” he added, to which there was no immediate response.

ECOWAS is trying to negotiate with the leaders of the July 26 coup in Niger, but said it is prepared to use force as a last resort to restore constitutional order and nullify the coup, if diplomatic efforts fail.

ECOWAS has not revealed any details about potential deployments, and Niger said last week that talks with the group were continuing.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who holds the rotating presidency of ECOWAS, proposed a 9-month transitional period to return to civilian rule, while the military junta in Niger had previously proposed a 3-year timetable.