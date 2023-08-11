“After the coup of last July 26, the situation in Niger is constantly evolving and we are following all the developments carefully. We are present with our contingent in a bilateral support mission and in the military partnership mission of the European Union (Eumpm). And to date, no hostility towards the Italian military has emerged in the area”. Defense Undersecretary Isabella Rauti tells Adnkronos.

“To date, around 250 of our soldiers remain in Niamey – he explains – Their safety is a priority for the Defence. We hope for a negotiated solution to the crisis that restores constitutional order, without resorting to military interventions that would throw the country into chaos. How much what happened in Niger must make us think because it is a clear sign of the hybrid war that is being fought on the international stage. Africa is fundamental for any future strategic and geopolitical scenario and we must pay particular attention to the continent as the Meloni government is doing ” . (by Silvia Mancinelli)