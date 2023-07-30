Thousands of pro-coup protesters gathered in front of the French embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey, after Paris suspended aid to the African country following the coup. Some protesters attempted to enter the building. Some protesters tore down a plaque reading “French Embassy in Niger”, replacing it with flags of Niger and Russia, while others shouted “Long live Russia”, “Long live Putin” and “Down with France”.

(afp)

Another of the invocations that resonates among the demonstrators is the request to “arrest” those who were previously in government “so that they can return the stolen millions”.

The French Foreign Ministry has condemned “any violence”. The security of the French embassy in Niamey, he explained, “is the responsibility of the host state”.

The Elysée also assured that Emmanuel Macron “will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests” and that he will respond “immediately” in the event of an attack against its citizens. More than 1,500 French soldiers are in Niger as part of the fight against jihadists in the region.