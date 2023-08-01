Coup in Niger, Paris launches evacuation. Italy offers a special flight for stranded Italians

There situation in Nigeria it gets worse by the hour. There France has begun to evacuate its citizensdemonstrating that the situation in the country is deteriorating much faster than expected and that welding with the regimes of Mali and Burkina Faso, also the result of coups d’état animated by anti-French and anti-Western sentiment, is today more concrete than ever. The tones throughout the Sahel have risen and the hypothesis of a military intervention in Niger feared by the Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has unleashed the ire of the Mali and Burkina Faso. With a press release, the two coup juntas warned against any military intervention against Niamey, which would be considered a “declaration of war”.

Bamako and Ouagadougou they warn that any “military intervention against Niger would lead to the withdrawal of Burkina Faso and Mali from ECOWAS, as well as the adoption of self-defense measures in support of the armed forces and the Nigerien people”. Translated: they would go to war alongside Niamey. The two countries also warned of the “disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger, which could destabilize the entire region, as did NATO’s unilateral intervention in Libya, which led to the spread of terrorism in the Sahel and in West Africa”.

Meanwhile “the the Italian government has decided to offer our fellow citizens present in Niamey the possibility of leaving the city on a special flight to Italy. The Embassy in Niamey will remain open and operational, also to contribute to the ongoing mediation efforts” after the coup in the country. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani tweeted this.

