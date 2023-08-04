Friday, August 4, 2023
Niger | Niger terminates military agreements with France

August 4, 2023
in World Europe
Niger also announced it was recalling its ambassadors from France and the United States, as well as neighboring Togo and Nigeria.

Last The military junta that seized power in West Africa’s Niger last week has announced that it will terminate military agreements with France. There are about 1,500 French soldiers in Niger fighting jihadists in the Sahel region.

The representative of the military junta justified the decision by, among other things, France’s reaction to the situation in Niger. Niger’s military junta has accused France, the country’s former colonial master, of planning a military intervention.

In addition, the junta announced that it would recall its ambassadors from France and the United States, as well as from neighboring countries Togo and Nigeria.

