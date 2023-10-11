Niger | Niger expels UN humanitarian aid coordinator

The UN still plans to continue humanitarian operations in the country.

In West African The military junta that seized power in Niger has announced that it will expel the UN humanitarian aid coordinator from the country.

The military junta has justified its decision with the UN’s actions, which it considers led to the fact that the junta’s representative was left without a speech at the UN General Assembly last month.

Junta had presented Niger’s current foreign minister and the country’s former UN ambassador Bakary Yaou Sangare as a representative to the general assembly. According to diplomatic sources, the ousted administration in Niger had also nominated its own representative to the General Assembly.

Due to competing motions, the issue was postponed, and Niger was left without a floor in the General Assembly.

Military junta has demanded the UN coordinator to leave Niger within 72 hours. The statement by the Niger Ministry of Foreign Affairs, seen by news agency AFP on Wednesday, is dated Tuesday.

Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres spokesman by Stephane Dujarric according to the military junta’s decision, the UN’s activities in Niger are hampered, but the organization still plans to stay in the country and continue humanitarian operations.

Last December, Niger’s neighbor Burkina Faso expelled the UN coordinator. In Burkina Faso, the latest military coup took place in September of last year. In Niger, a military junta seized power at the end of July.

of Niger the military junta announced on Tuesday that it had escorted the first column of the French armed forces on its way to Chad. The base of the forces of the French Sahel region is located in the capital of Chad, N’Djamena, which is located about 1,600 kilometers from the capital of Niger, Niamey.

About a thousand French soldiers have been in Niamey, in addition to which a total of 400 soldiers have been stationed in two separate bases near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso. The border regions of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali are areas of activity for jihadist rebels.

Within 18 months, France will have to withdraw its troops from its third former colony in West Africa. In the past, French troops have had to withdraw from Mali and Burkina Faso.

On Tuesday, the United States said it was suspending more than $500 million in aid to Niger.

Although the United States announced it would suspend financial aid to Niger, the country’s armed forces still keep about 1,000 troops in Niger. However, U.S. forces no longer actively train or assist Niger’s armed forces, a U.S. official said.