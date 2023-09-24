Niger | Niger closed its airspace to French planes

Niger is run by a military junta that seized power in July.

West African Niger has closed its airspace to all French aircraft. The international air traffic control agency Asecna, which is responsible for air traffic safety in several African countries, reports on the matter.

According to the agency’s press release, Niger’s airspace is open to all other national and international flights except French ones. The ban also applies to civil flights, and the French national airline Air France was separately mentioned.

Relations between Niger and France have been frozen since the coup.