Sunday, September 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Niger | Niger closed its airspace to French planes

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Niger | Niger closed its airspace to French planes

Niger is run by a military junta that seized power in July.

West African Niger has closed its airspace to all French aircraft. The international air traffic control agency Asecna, which is responsible for air traffic safety in several African countries, reports on the matter.

Niger is run by a military junta that seized power in July.

According to the agency’s press release, Niger’s airspace is open to all other national and international flights except French ones. The ban also applies to civil flights, and the French national airline Air France was separately mentioned.

Relations between Niger and France have been frozen since the coup.

#Niger #Niger #closed #airspace #French #planes

See also  Children's play carpet is criticized on Amazon for "too many bike lanes".
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
TPI Fest 2023: live third evening of the International Post Festival

TPI Fest 2023: live third evening of the International Post Festival

Recommended

No Result
View All Result