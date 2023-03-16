Niger | Niger arrested nearly a thousand people it claimed were jihadists – most of them women and children

The women and children arrested as jihadists had fled Niger’s neighboring country, Nigeria.

About 30 members of the extremist organization Boko Haram were killed in Niger last week, reports news agency AFP.

Niger also arrested 960 people it says are followers of the organization. The majority of those arrested are women and children.

Those arrested had fled Niger’s neighboring country, Nigeria. According to Niger’s state-owned TV channel Tele Sahel, the group was seen in aerial footage along the Kamadougou Yoge River, which runs along the border between the two countries, last week.

According to an official in the village of Toumour on the Niger side of the border, many of the women and children tried to escape to nearby Lake Chad. The authority described them as being in “terrible condition.”

Niger authorities say the group escaped from its hideout in northeastern Nigeria after clashing with Iswap, the West African wing of rival ISIS. Iswap broke away from Boko Haram in 2016.

Those arrested were extradited back to Nigeria.

Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world, and it is currently struggling against two jihadist uprisings: one from Mali in the north of the country, the other from Nigeria.

According to the UN, more than 40,000 people have died in the violence caused by Boko Haram since 2009, and more than two million have had to leave their homes.