The meeting scheduled for today in Accra, Ghana, of the Chiefs of Staff of the Ecowas countries (Economic Community of West African Countries) has been postponed indefinitely, “for technical reasons”. This was reported in the last few hours by Radio France Internationale, quoting sources close to the delegations that were supposed to participate. A new date has not been indicated for the meeting dedicated to the country that was the scene of the July 26 coup.

Yesterday Zazia Bazoum, daughter of the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, denounced to the Guardian how Bazoum, his wife and son are confined, in inhumane conditions, by the military of the Presidential Guard, in their residence to which the electricity has also been cut.

The meeting that should have been held today should have focused on the possible military intervention of the regional organization in Niger after the coup. The objective of the meeting was to define the details of the possible deployment of a regional force to restore constitutional order in the country. According to Radio France Internationale, the meeting is likely to take place early next week.

The news of the postponement of the meeting came after thousands of demonstrators gathered in the streets of the Nigerian capital Niamey yesterday, reported the ANP agency, for a protest against Ecowas and France.