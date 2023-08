How did you feel about the content of this article?

A supporter of the military junta, painted in the colors of the Niger and Russian flags, during a demonstration this Monday (7) in the capital Niamey | Photo: EFE/EPA/ISSIFOU DJIBO

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) informed, in a communiqué released this Monday (7), that it will organize next Thursday (10) a new extraordinary summit on Niger with the heads of state of the bloc.

On the night of Sunday (6) to Monday, the deadline given by the ECOWAS for the Nigerien coup leaders to leave power and for the return to office of President Mohamed Bazoum, deposed by a military coup on July 26, expired. A military intervention is considered by the bloc.

“ECOWAS leaders will assess and engage in dialogue on the political situation and recent developments in Niger,” the bloc said in a statement released on Monday.

The meeting, which will be held in Abuja, capital of Nigeria and headquarters of the organization, was convened by the Nigerian president and current leader of ECOWAS, Bola Tinubu.

Countries on the African continent and even the members of ECOWAS itself are divided over the possibility of a military intervention in Niger. The governments of Nigeria, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal have clearly confirmed the availability of their armies to intervene in Nigerian territory.

At the other extreme, Mali and Burkina Faso, countries close to Russia and governed by military junta, oppose the use of force and claim that any intervention in Niger would also amount to a declaration of war against them. Guinea-Conakry, Algeria and Chad also opposed the intervention.

The coup leaders closed Niger’s airspace and promised a response if there really is a military intervention in the country.

“Niger’s armed forces and all our defense and security forces, backed by the unwavering support of our people, stand ready to defend the integrity of our territory,” a military junta representative said in a televised statement. (With EFE Agency)