Friday, June 21, 2024
Niger | More than 20 people and 4,000 cattle dead or missing in heavy rains and floods

June 21, 2024
Niger | More than 20 people and 4,000 cattle dead or missing in heavy rains and floods
The death toll has accumulated over the course of three weeks.

in West Africa in Niger, in the past three weeks, at least 21 people have died due to heavy rains and the resulting floods, according to the country’s Ministry of the Interior.

According to the ministry, eight of the victims have drowned and 13 have lost their lives when their houses have collapsed in the storms.

According to the authorities, at least 26 people have also been injured and around 4,000 cattle have died or gone missing.

The rainy season in Niger usually lasts from June to September.

