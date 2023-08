How did you feel about the content of this article?

Supporters of the military junta protest against sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, in Niamey, capital of Niger, this Thursday (10) | Photo: EFE/EPA/LUFF

Niger’s military junta has threatened to kill ousted president Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempt military intervention to restore his rule. The threat was reported to a US diplomat and reported by two Western officials to the Associated Press.

This Thursday (10), the president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, ordered the mobilization of a military reserve force from the bloc to “restore constitutional order” in Niger.

At the last extraordinary summit of ECOWAS leaders, on July 30, the bloc gave Niger’s coup leaders a seven-day deadline to leave power and threatened military intervention in the country if constitutional order was not restored.

However, Niger’s military junta has ignored ECOWAS’ threats and, in addition to appointing a new prime minister, strengthening its military apparatus and closing its airspace, has warned that the use of military force against coup plotters will have a response. “instant and energetic”.

Bazoum was overthrown by a coup d’état in the African country on July 26. In messages sent to a friend, which CNN had access to, the ousted president, who is in prison, said he has been “deprived of any human contact” since Friday (4), is not having access to medication and is receiving just dry rice and noodles to eat.

On Wednesday (9), UN Secretary General António Guterres issued a statement in which he denounced “the deplorable living conditions” in which Bazoum and his family find themselves. (With EFE Agency)