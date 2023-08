How did you feel about the content of this article?

A supporter of Niger’s military junta carries a banner with the message “Macron, tell your puppies to leave our lands”, during a demonstration in Niamey on Sunday (20) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ISSIFOU DJIBO

Niger’s military junta, which took over the government through a coup d’état on July 26, expelled this Friday (25) the French ambassador to the African country, Sylvain Itté.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which gave the diplomat a period of 48 hours to leave Niger, said in a statement that it took the decision because Itté did not respond to an invitation to a meeting at the Niger Foreign Ministry and because the French government took “actions against ” to the interests of the African country.

The military in Niger, which was a French colony until 1960, has previously leveled numerous allegations against the government of Emmanuel Macron. Among them, of planning a military intervention in Niger, of having violated Nigerian airspace and of having released “terrorists”, accusations refuted by Paris.

France calls for President Mohamed Bazoum to return to office. Due to this position, demonstrators supporting the military destroyed the French embassy in the capital Niamey four days after the coup.

France has about 1,500 soldiers in Niger, who had been deployed to the country for an operation to combat Islamic terrorists in the Sahel region.