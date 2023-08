How did you feel about the content of this article?

Supporters of the military junta display a Russian flag during a protest in the capital Niamey last week against sanctions imposed by ECOWAS on Niger. | Photo: EFE/EPA/LUFF

Niger’s military junta, which overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup d’état on July 26, said it would prosecute the jailed former leader for “high treason”.

The spokesman for the new military government, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, said in a statement on state TV on Sunday night (13) that the coup-plotting authorities “gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the ousted president […] for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger”.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which plans to carry out an intervention in Niger to restore Bazoum to the post of president, has again called for the release of the former president and his return to power.

“[A abertura do processo contra Bazoum] represents another form of provocation and contradicts the alleged willingness of the military authorities of the Republic of Niger to restore constitutional order by peaceful means,” argued the regional bloc.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he found “very alarming” the threat by Niger’s coup-led military junta to try Bazoum for high treason.

At his daily press conference, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric added that the organization is “extremely concerned about the state of health and safety of the president and his family”, after Bazoum’s party denounced that they lack water, electricity, medicines and fresh food.

On what the UN is doing to promote a political solution to the crisis in Niger, Dujarric insisted on full support for the African Union and ECOWAS as “a united front from which we can evolve to reverse the situation”. (With EFE Agency)