The president is jointly responsible for the escalation of violence in the country. He stands for a policy that primarily relies on military strikes.

It couldn’t be more embarrassing. In his New Year’s address, Niger’s outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou had just assured his people that they had a “terrible year”, marked by bloody terrorist attacks and the Covid-19 pandemic, “with their heads held high” – that was when armed attackers committed the hardest Civilian massacre in Niger as long as can be remembered.

The at least 100 deaths of January 2 will go down in Niger’s history as the gloomy legacy of a president who, like no other in the Sahel region, has dedicated himself to the logic of foreign military interventions against Islamist terror in his ten years in power.

Niger now houses special forces from France, the USA and Germany, it provides a base for drone attacks, it commands the G5-Sahel regional anti-terrorist force, it has set up an elite force to protect the border with Nigeria, and it has closed the migration routes to Libya.

Because, unlike some of his colleagues in office, he adheres meticulously to the constitution and term limits, President Issoufou has become Germany’s favorite partner – but his political logic is exclusively military. In his New Year’s speech, he praised himself: the size of the armed forces has been doubled since 2010, and should be doubled again over the next five years, right up to the “final” victory over the “enemy”.

But if the enemy is in its own population, how can a state defeat it “finally” without waging war against its own population? The violence in Niger, as well as in Mali, Burkina Faso and Nigeria, has long been at least as much a consequence of local tensions and the arming of individual population groups against one another as it is the result of terrorist attacks. When violence dominates society, policies that rely primarily on military strikes can only exacerbate them, not alleviate them. This is the dilemma that Niger’s next president will have to grapple with.