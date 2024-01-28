Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, three West African states led by a junta, said on Sunday, January 28, that they are immediately leaving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), according to a joint statement read on national television. Niger.

The coup governments of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, which have had disagreements with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), finally announced their departure this Sunday, stating that this body is “under the influence of foreign powers.” , has betrayed its “founding principles” and “has become a threat to its Member States.”

In a joint statement released by the Presidency of Niger, the three countries, currently governed by military junta, denounce that the regional organization, of which they have been part for almost 50 years, has also imposed “inhumane” sanctions that have impoverished their habitants.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, spokesperson for the Niger junta, stated:

After 49 years, the brave people of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger note with regret and great disappointment that the organization (ECOWAS) has moved away from the ideals of its founding fathers and the Pan-Africanist spirit… The organization has failed conspicuously when it comes to helping these States in their existential fight against terrorism and insecurity.

Cedeao and its conflicts

As a regional organization of political and economic integration, the Economic Community of West African States (Cedeao) was created in 1975.

Based in Abuja, Nigeria, it was originally made up of 15 countries with the idea of ​​promoting economic and monetary union in West Africa and promoting relations between its States, which was established in the Treaty of Lagos.

Its main purpose was to create a free trade area, but later, in 1993, given the conflicts in Sierra Leone and Liberia, the scope of the organization was expanded to prevent wars and create a multilateral military force.

With the interest of strengthening democratic institutions in West Africa, the organization designed a protocol since 2001 that allows sanctions and suspension of a member state if unconstitutional changes occur, for which Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso and recently Niger have been suspended.

Last year, after the coup d'état in Niger, the idea of ​​a military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States, which was real in the conflicts in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau during the nineties, was raised again. . However, ECOWAS's threat to use force in Niger has not been carried out.

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, countries that have faced similar problems of insecurity, jihadism and poverty, have had tense relations with ECOWAS, since the military took power by force in 2020 in Mali, in 2022 in Burkina Faso and in 2023 in Niger.

Furthermore, the three countries affirm that the regional organization has not assisted them in their “existential fight against terrorism” and they have moved closer to Russia, distancing themselves from Europe, especially France, its former colonizing power that maintained troops in the area and whose exit have been forced by their coup governments.

With EFE, Reuters and local media