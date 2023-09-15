Niger | Macron: The French ambassador is being held “hostage” in the embassy

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the junta that seized power in Niger is blocking food shipments to the embassy.

French ambassador Sylvain Itté is “literally being held hostage” in Niger, said the French president Emmanuel Macron on Friday. News agencies AFP and Reuters report on Macron’s comments.

According to Macron, the ambassador is in the premises of the French embassy and lives on “army Muona rations”, because the junta that seized power in Niger is blocking food shipments to the embassy.

“As we speak, we have an ambassador and a diplomatic corps who are literally being held hostage in the French embassy,” Macron told reporters.

Military junta seized power by the president From Mohamed Bazoumi in July.

In August, the junta told France that its ambassador had to leave the country within two days of the announcement. However, France and Itté did not comply with the order to leave because France, like most countries in the world, does not recognize the junta as the official ruler of Niger.

According to Macron, Itté cannot leave the embassy because he is persona non grata, i.e. a person not wanted in diplomatic language. According to Macron, the ambassador’s departure can only be discussed with the legitimate administration, i.e. President Bazoumi.

France still has 1,500 troops in its former colony of Niger. According to Macron, troop transfers must also be negotiated with Bazoum.