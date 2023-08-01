Coup in Niger, Italy also worried by the possible attack by France (which it denies for now)

This is not a “simple” story of a coup in Africa. This is much more, with aspects that directly affect Europe on the energy and security front, with the crisis grafting onto the Ukrainian one. Confusion reigns supreme in Niger. The coup d’état led by the head of the presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who proclaimed himself head of state and “President of the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland”, is worrying all the Western chancelleries which are relying on the mediation of the Community of States of the ‘West Africa (Ecowas) which in the meeting in the capital of Nigeria, Abuja, used bellicose tones up to threatening military intervention “if necessary” to restore the presidency of the ousted Mohamed Bazoum, democratically elected just two years ago.

The tones are very high because there is a more than well-founded concern that we arrive at a welding with the regimes of Mali and Burkina Faso, also the result of coups animated by an anti-French and anti-Western sentiment. It is no coincidence, in fact, that even in Niamey thousands of people stormed the French embassy with slogans and flags praising Russia and President Vladimir Putin. A sentiment in favor of Russia that is crossing the whole Sahel.

Energy, we said. Niger immediately blocked the export of uranium to France. As reported by the Press, “the authors of the coup attacked the former colonial power head-on, accusing it of wanting to “intervene militarily” to bring Bazoum back to the helm of the country. “France, with the complicity of some Nigeriens, held a meeting at the headquarters of the Niger National Guard to obtain the necessary political and military authorizations,” read a statement broadcast on national television. The coup leaders then alluded to a “Western chancellery” which allegedly used its “security services” to quell the protesters’ protests with tear gas, responsible for “six wounded” who were hospitalized”.

The rumor of the French attack is also viewed with great concern by Italy, writes Repubblica. “The worst case scenario would be France moving alone with West African countries,” said Guido Crosetto from the stage of the #PiazzAsiago review. The defense minister warned against the temptation to “play cowboys in saloons”: “An intervention led by white Europeans to affect an internal matter would risk having explosive effects. It’s okay to keep the European contingents so that the situation doesn’t escalate but it’s time to think: we have wounds in the world that arise from unconsidered accelerations. The task of the West is not to throw gasoline, but to throw water on the fire. In my opinion the situation can be recovered without too harsh interventions ».

Subscribe to the newsletter

