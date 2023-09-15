French President Emmanuel Macron says that the French ambassador to Niger “was literally taken hostage” by the military who took power in the African country with the coup. “They prevented the delivery of food” to the embassy, ​​the ambassador “eats military rations”, added Macron, according to Le Figaro.

The military who took power in Niger on July 26 ordered the French ambassador to leave the country, but the Paris government refused as it continues to consider the government of the deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum, legitimate.

“In Niger, as I speak to you, we have an ambassador and diplomats who are literally taken hostage in the French embassy”, the French ambassador Sylvain Itté “no longer has the possibility of leaving, he is persona non grata, they refuse to make him eat”, Macron said again, in statements during a visit to the town of Semur-en-Auxois, according to French media reports.

When asked about a possible repatriation of the ambassador, Macron replied: “I will do what we agree with President Bazoum, he is the legitimate authority, I speak to him every day.”

Already on September 10, Macron had underlined that a possible withdrawal of the 1,500 men of the French military contingent in Niger can only be decided upon Bazoum’s request. The coup plotters unilaterally canceled defense agreements with France and called for the withdrawal of soldiers as well as the repatriation of the Paris ambassador.