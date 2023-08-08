The European Union sees “space for mediation”, after the coup in Niger, until the extraordinary meeting of the ECOWAS countries convened for Thursday. This was indicated by Nabila Massrali, EU foreign affairs spokesman, according to whom there is still the possibility of diplomatically resolving the crisis that began with the coup d’état carried out by members of the Presidential Guard, who have controlled the country since 26 July after arresting President Mohamed Bazoum.

Read also

“However, the EU continues to think there is room for mediation until Thursday 10 August, when Ecowas will hold another extraordinary summit on the situation in Niger,” the spokeswoman said, reiterating the EU’s support. to the position of Ecowas, which does not rule out a military intervention in the country to bring Bazoum back to power. “This coup by force is a violation of democratic principles which underpin political power in the region,” she said.

A delegation made up of representatives of the United Nations, Ecowas and the African Union is expected in Niger in the coming hours to meet the leaders of the coup that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. This was reported by Radio France Internationale.

US UNDERSECRETARY IN NIAMEY, ‘DIFFICULT TALKS’

Meanwhile US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland was in Niamey where she had what she described as “difficult” talks with the military junta. In a telephone briefing at the end of yesterday’s mission, the American diplomat explained that her objective was to try “to start some negotiations but also to make it absolutely clear that what is at stake is our relationship and economic support and other kind that we will be legally required to cut if democracy is not restored”. “These talks have been extremely frank and sometimes quite difficult”, admitted Nuland who, speaking of the military junta, added: “Their ideas are not in accordance with the Constitution – he added speaking of the military – and this will make it difficult our relationship if that is the direction they intend to take.”

In any case, Nuland – who was not given the opportunity to meet Bazoum who is being held at her residence, nor the junta leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani – in the talks, which lasted several hours, offered the United States as brokers. “We are ready to help address the concerns of all parties,” she said. “I can’t say absolutely that the offer has been accepted, but I hope they will think about it.”

MALI AND BURKINA FASO, ‘WE WILL NOT TOLERATE MILITARY INTERVENTION’

For their part, Mali and Burkina Faso reiterated that “they will not tolerate any type of military intervention in Niger”. The Malian Minister for Territorial Administration and Decentralization, Abdoulaye Maig, who led the delegation of the two countries that met the coup leaders in Niamey, underlined the decision of Mali and Burkina Faso to “participate fully in self-defense operations” of the Nigerien forces in case of intervention. “One thing is certain, President (Mali Assimi, ed) Goita and (Burkina Faso President Ibrahim, ed) Traore said no, no and no again. We will not accept a military intervention in Niger,” Maiga said, as reported by the news portal ‘aBamako’.