Niger’s junta has ordered its armed forces to go on high alert, citing a heightened threat of attack, according to an internal document released by its defense chief on Friday, August 25, and confirmed by a country security source. that it was authentic.

The document, which was widely shared online on Saturday, said the order to be on high alert would allow forces to respond appropriately in the event of any attack and “avoid general surprise.”

The threats of aggression against the national territory are being felt more and more, he affirmed.

West Africa’s main bloc, ECOWAS, has been trying to negotiate with the leaders of the July 26 coup, but has declared its willingness to deploy troops to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.

On Friday, the bloc played down this threat, saying it was “determined to do everything possible to accommodate diplomatic efforts,” although intervention remained one of the options on the table.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me state unequivocally that ECOWAS has not declared war on the people of Niger and there is no plan, as claimed, to invade the country,” ECOWAS Commission Chairman Omar Alieu told reporters. Touray.

The bloc’s decision in early August to activate a reserve force for a possible intervention has raised fears of an escalation that could further destabilize the insurgency-ravaged Sahel region.

With Reuters