AIn view of the threat of military intervention by the West African community of states Ecowas, the military junta in Niger has closed the country’s airspace. A statement by the junta’s spokesman on national television Sunday night said any attempt to violate airspace would be promptly and vigorously responded to. The reason for the step are the increasingly clear threats of intervention from neighboring countries.

“The Nigerien Armed Forces and all of our defense and security forces stand ready to defend the integrity of our territory with the unwavering support of our people,” a junta spokesman said.

Algeria rejects military intervention

The democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by the Presidential Guard on July 26. An ultimatum from Ecowas to the ruling military junta expired at the weekend. The group of states had called on the new rulers in Niger to reinstate President Bazoum and restore constitutional order within a week. The group would otherwise take measures that could include violence, it said. It was initially unclear when the group of states wanted to decide on their further course of action and a possible military deployment. Such an approach is controversial in the region.

According to a TV report, Algeria categorically rejects military intervention in Niger. “Military intervention could upset the entire Sahel, and Algeria will not use violence against its neighbors,” Ennahar TV reported on Saturday, citing President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s interview with local media.

Niger is of strategic importance to the US, China, Europe and Russia because of its uranium and oil wealth and its central role in the fight against Islamist extremists in the Sahel.

Two years ago, an attempted coup in Niger was foiled when the military tried to storm the presidential palace just before Bazoum was sworn in. Bazoum’s election marked the first democratic transfer of power in the bitterly poor country, which has staged four military coups since gaining independence from France in 1960. The former colonial power France has stationed more than 1,000 soldiers to fight Islamists in Niger.