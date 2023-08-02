Niger in chaos, Minister Tajani: “The government’s priority is to guarantee the safety of all our compatriots”

After a long wait, a glimmer of light: the special Air Force flight from Niamey landed at Ciampino airport at 5.11 with 87 people on board, 36 of whom were Italians, who decided to leave Niger after the coup. The foreign minister was waiting for them Antonio Tajani which a few hours earlier he had announced on Twitter the departure of the plane from the Nigerien capital. The special flight arranged by the Government, an Air Force Boeing KC 767 carried i compatriots who have decided to leave Niger, but also foreign nationals, including: 21 Americans, 4 Bulgarians, 2 Austrians, 1 Nigerian, 1 English, 1 Hungarian and 1 Senegalese. In addition to some soldiers in the process of rotation. In all 87 people. Satisfaction was expressed by the owner of the Farnesina.

“Italy has made a great impression, also for the efficiency shown: we are satisfied with the return of the Italians”, said the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani. “The Prime Minister – he added – followed the evolution of the matter minute by minute. Era our duty to accompany our Italians, even those who remained in Niger. “Thanks – concluded the minister – to the crisis unit of the Farnesina, to our armed forces and to our embassy in Niger which remains open. We showed efficiency and played a great team game”. The Minister of Defense also intervened in the case Guido Crosetto who wrote in a tweet: “Operation completed. Welcome back home! Safe return of 99 passengers, Italians and foreigners, who left Niger. Foreign and Defense collaboration resulted. I thank Covi personnel for perfect coordination of the operation”.

A complex situation, that of the African country after the coup d’état, for which other countries are also rushing to bring their compatriots back. A few hours before the arrival of the Italian plane at Ciampino, in fact, it was the turn of a French plane that landed in Paris with 262 people on board. France has scheduled four more repatriation aircraft.

