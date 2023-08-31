Niger has stripped the diplomatic immunity of French ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte and ordered his expulsion. This can be read in a letter sent by the Nigerian Foreign Ministry to the French Foreign Ministry. «At the end of the 48-hour deadline starting from 28 August 2023, the interested party no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities relating to his status as a member of the diplomatic staff of the Embassy. The diplomatic documents and visas of the person concerned and his family are cancelled. The police have been ordered to deport him,” the letter reads.