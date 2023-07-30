The West African Community gave Niger a week to return the president

The Economic Community of West Africa has given the military in Niger a week to return President Mohamed Bazum to power. This is reported RIA News.

As representatives of the community explained, after that, the countries included in it can apply any measures, including military ones, against those who came to power in Niger as a result of a coup d’état.

Earlier, the military, in power in Niger after the coup, warned neighboring countries about the inadmissibility of armed aggression. According to the official representative of the National Council for the Salvation of the Motherland, Colonel Amadou Abdraman, some of the country’s neighbors may be planning an intervention.

On the night of July 27, the rebellious military announced on national television the removal of President Mohamed Bazum and the transfer of full power to the National Council for the Salvation of the Motherland, as well as the closure of borders, the suspension of the constitution and the ban on the activities of any political parties. The rebellion, which began on the morning of July 26, was led by fighters from the presidential guard.