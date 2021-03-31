Niger foils a military coup attempt

The Niger government announced today, Wednesday, that it has thwarted an attempted military coup after an army unit tried to take control of the presidential palace in the capital Niamey last night.

This comes days before the first handover of power from a democratically elected president to another elected as well.

Three security sources, who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media, said that the attackers came from a nearby air base and that they fled after the Presidential Guard confronted them with artillery shelling and heavy gunfire.

Government spokesman Abd al-Rahman Zakaria said that the authorities had arrested a number of people and were still searching for others, but that the situation was under control.

“The government condemns this cowardly act, which aims to threaten democracy and the rule of law, to which our country is firmly committed,” he added at a press conference.

He assured the audience that they could continue their daily life. “The government salutes the Presidential Guard and other defense and security forces for their swift response, in testimony to their loyalty,” he said. The spokesman did not respond to questions during the press conference.

President Mehmet Issoufou leaves power after assuming two terms of five years each, while President-elect Mohamed Bazoum, the candidate of the ruling party, will be sworn in on Friday after winning the elections.