The military regime that took power in Niamey on July 26 expelled the ambassadors of 4 countries: France, Germany, Nigeria and the United States, giving them 48 hours to leave the country. This was announced in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Niger.

France’s response, entrusted to the Foreign Ministry, was immediate: the coup plotters “do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador’s approval comes only from the legitimate elected authorities of Niger”.

The move further exacerbates the international crisis in the West African nation following the coup that ousted democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

French ambassador Sylvain Itte was asked to leave Niger within 48 hours in a letter accusing him of ignoring an invitation to meet with the ministry. Faced with “the refusal of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to the invitation” of the ministry “for an interview” today “and other actions by the French government contrary to the interests of Niger”, the authorities “have decided to withdraw their approval to Mr. Sylvain Itte and to ask him to leave Nigerien territory within forty-eight hours,” reads the press release.

The same conditions were requested of the other three countries. Tajani speaks to his Algerian colleague Attaf, who has proposed himself as mediator, and with whom he supports the hope of a diplomatic solution in Niger.

Niger, a former French colony, was a partner of France before the coup. Paris has maintained its military contingent in the country despite the crisis and the requests of the putschists to bring the troops home.

Niger’s junta has authorized troops from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso to intervene in defense of the country, upping the ante with other West African nations (Ecowas) who threaten to forcibly resettle President Bazoum.

The leader of the junta, General Abdrahmane Tchiani, signed two executive orders authorizing “the security forces of Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene on the territory of Niger in the event of aggression,” said Oumarou Ibrahim Sidi last Thursday, senior junta official, after hosting a delegation from the two countries in the Nigerien capital, Niamey.

Sidi did not provide further details on military support from the two countries whose military regimes said any use of force by ECOWAS against the Niger junta would be treated as an act of war against their own nations.

The deal was the latest in several actions taken by Niger’s rebel soldiers to challenge the sanctions.

Niger was considered one of the last democratic countries in the Sahel region, with which Western nations could work together against the growing jihadist insurgency.

The chairman of the Ecowas commission, Omar Alieu Touray, said on Friday that the threat of an intervention to resettle Bazoum was “still on the table”, rejecting the three-year transition plan proposed by the junta.

Touray said West African heads of state would only make a decision when all diplomatic options had been tried.