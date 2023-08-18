BRUSSELS. The conditions of detention of Nigerien President Bazoum “are getting worse” and any further reduction in his health conditions will have “serious consequences”. This is what emerged from a phone call between the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to European sources familiar with the discussion, Tinubu confirmed Ecowas’ willingness to “act united” and to “maintain the sanctions”. The block’s mission in Niamey has been formally confirmed and will be “an important first step” towards de-escalation.